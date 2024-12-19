KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A string of divorce dramas and legal battles dominated the Malaysian showbiz scene this year, ensuring there was never a dull moment in the local entertainment arena.

Here are some of the biggest stories that have kept the local gossip mill busy in 2024:

Weddings

Syasya quits Dolla to tie the knot

Former member of local girl group Dolla, Syasya — whose full name is Noor Syasya Afiqah Shahrizal — officially announced her departure from the popular group on April 8, citing personal reasons for her decision.

In a press statement released on April 8, the group’s management confirmed Syasya’s withdrawal.

The other members expressed support for her choice, stating, “We respect Syasya’s decision and thank her for the incredible memories and contributions she has made to the group.”

She reportedly also tied the knot in April, just weeks after quitting Dolla, which was formed in 2019 by music label Universal Music Malaysia.

Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz formally divorced Malaysian actress Bella Astillah for the second time in June 2024, months after he was caught in close proximity (‘khalwat’) with actress Ruhainies at a condominium in March. — Picture via Inatagram/bellaastillah

Divorces

Aliff Aziz and Bella Astillah

Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz formally divorced Malaysian actress Bella Astillah for the second time in June, months after he was caught in close proximity (khalwat) with actress Ruhainies at a condominium in March.

Aliff and Bella tied the knot in 2016 but divorced in May 2019.

They reconciled shortly during the iddah period, which is a specified period of time that must elapse before a Muslim widow or divorcee may legitimately remarry.

Aliff granted Bella full custody of their two children, Ayden Adrean, seven and Ara Adreanna, four.

Nora Danish and Nedim Nazri

Actress Nora Danish’s seven-year marriage with Nedim Nazri ended in divorce in June.

Nora previously married businessman Datuk Rizal Ashram Ramli in June 2006 but they divorced in July 2008.

She subsequently tied the knot with Nedim in March 2017, and the couple have a six-year-old son, Mohamed Neqayl.

Harith Iskander and Jezamine Lim

Citing irreconcilable differences, comedian Harith Iskander and wife Dr Jezamine Lim ended their 14-year marriage in July.

The former couple, who tied the knot in June 2010, have three children together.

Harith, 57, accepted responsibility for the divorce, admitting, “I screwed up” in an exclusive interview with TV personality Daphne Iking.

In September 2024, the Kuala Selangor Syariah Lower Court officially declared the divorce of ‘Mat Kilau’ director Syamsul Yusof and wife Ira Kazar, after confirming that a ‘taklik’ divorce pronouncement occurred while they were still married. — Picture via Instagram/Syamsul Yusof

Syamsul Yusof and Ira Kazar

In September, the Kuala Selangor Shariah Lower Court officially declared the divorce of Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusof and wife Ira Kazar, after confirming that a taklik divorce occurred while they were still married.

Taklik refers to a conditional divorce, where the husband declares divorce with specific conditions, and if the wife violates those conditions, the divorce takes effect.

Syamsul and Ira married on January 6, 2023, in Southern Thailand, which triggered the director’s then-wife, actress Puteri Sarah Liyana, to file for divorce 10 days later.

Syamsul and Ira later registered their marriage in Perlis on January 20, 2023, while his almost nine-year marriage with Puteri Sarah formally ended in June that year.

Nur Fazura and Fattah Amin

Actress Nur Fazura Shariffuddin and actor Abdul Fattah Mohd Amin ended their seven-year marriage in October, with Fazura claiming she had evidence of Fattah’s infidelity.

Fattah denied the accusations and insisted the divorce stemmed from irreconcilable differences.

Fazura, 41 and Fattah, 34, married in November 2017 and have a four-year-old daughter, Nur Fatima Aisya.

Fazley Yaakob and Azrene Ahmad

In October, singer and celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob revealed that he ended his 18-year marriage with wife Azrene Soraya Abdul Aziz or Azrene Ahmad.

Fazley and Azrene tied the knot in 2006.

They now have joint custody over their four children — Ahmad Fariedz Shah, 15; Ahmad Fieradz Shah, 14; Ahmad Fierudz Shah, 13 and Alayna Selma, seven.

Film director Khairi Anwar Jailani (left) and ‘Mentega Terbang’ producer Tan Meng Kheng (second, right) are seen with lawyers N. Surendran (second, left) and Zaid Malek (right) at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex May 10, 2024. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Court cases

‘Mentega Terbang’ makers charged

In January, the director and producer of banned indie film Mentega Terbang were charged in the Magistrate’s Court for deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of others.

Director and scriptwriter Mohd Khairi Anwar Jailani, 32, and producer Tan Meng Kheng, 37, were charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which carries a punishment of imprisonment for up to one year, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge and were released under bail.

The High Court will decide on the merits of the judicial review sought by the duo against the government’s ban on screening and publicising the film on January 6, 2025.

Yasin Sulaiman sentenced to life imprisonment, caning for drug charges

In August, the High Court in Shah Alam overturned a Session Court’s decision to acquit and discharge composer and singer Yasin Sulaiman after he was found guilty of three drug charges from 2022.

The High Court instead sentenced him to life imprisonment and 16 strokes of the cane.

Yasin was charged under three sections of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for possessing 193.7 grams of cannabis and for cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at a condominium in Kota Damansara at 5.30pm on March 24, 2022.

He was also charged for using the dangerous drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid” at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office at 11.05pm on the same date.

FashionValet Sdn Bhd founder Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband, Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 5, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

FashionValet founders Vivy Yusof and husband charged with CBT

On December 5, FashionValet Sdn Bhd (FashionValet) founders Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar were charged in the Sessions Court with criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM8 million in investment funds belonging to Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) and state-owned asset manager Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) six years ago.

Vivy and Fadzarudin, both 36, allegedly transferred RM8 million in August 2018 from the accounts of online fashion retailer FashionValet to 30 Maple — the parent company of dUCk — without the approval of FashionValet’s board of directors.

FashionValet’s investors included Khazanah and PNB, which lost RM43.9 million after investing RM47 million into FashionValet’s e-commerce platform six years ago.

The couple were granted bail and the case will be mentioned on January 22, 2025.

Zahnita Wilson’s domestic abuse case

Former model and actress Zahnita Wilson took to Instagram about her two-decades-long abuse by her husband, Abdul Zackery Ghouse Abdul Gafoor.

He was charged at the Kuantan Magistrates’ Court on December 5 for voluntarily causing injury to his wife and administering drugs.

Abdul Zackery pleaded not guilty and the case is set for mention on January 7, 2025.

Rozita Che Wan’s bankruptcy proceedings

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will initiate bankruptcy proceedings against actress Rozita Che Wan, 51, known as Che Ta, and her eldest son, Ammar Effendy, 28, for failing to repay a RM960,000 loan since 2017.

MARA issued a bankruptcy notice to Rozita and her son in July last year.

MARA’s latest action came after the actress and her son failed to settle the said debt within the seven-year period.

Aliff Aziz and Ruhainies will face trial for their ‘khalwat’ (close proximity) case in February 2025. — Composite pic via Instagram

Aliff Aziz and Ruhainies’ khalwat case

The Federal Territories Syariah High Court postponed the trial of singer Aliff Aziz and actress Ruhainies for khalwat (close proximity) to February 2025.

The incident allegedly took place on March 9 in a luxury condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

The duo were taken in for questioning by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department but were released on bail the same day.

On July 3, both Aliff and Ruhainies pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a trial.

Fashion icon and public relations adviser Jiman Casablancas died on January 28 due to heart failure. — Picture via Instagram/ jimancasablancas

Deaths

Jiman Casablancas

Local fashion icon and public relations adviser Mohd Nizam Khamis, better known as Jiman Casablancas, succumbed to heart failure in January.

He was 47.

Jiman collaborated with Malaysian rock legend Amy Search and his actress daughter Nabila Huda, Kit Woo, Melinda Looi, and BEHATI, among others.

Jaafar Onn Awang

Veteran Malaysian actor Jaafar Onn Awang died in April after he was hospitalised due to rectal bleeding.

He was 73.

The 18 Puasa actor shot to fame in the 90s hit sitcom Cili Padi.

Datuk Abdul Hail Amir

Veteran singer and actor Datuk Abdul Hail Amir died in May after he was hospitalised due to lung complications.

He was 76.

The Wajah Kesayangan Hamba singer also ventured into acting with Menanti Hari Esok, Ribut Barat, and Anita Dunia Ajaib.

Poet and actor Mohd Supyan Abdul Rahman, better known as Pyanhabib died at his home in Hulu Kelang on June 4. He was 66. — Picture via X/Bernama

Pyanhabib

Poet and actor Mohd Supyan Abdul Rahman, better known as Pyanhabib, died in June.

He was 66.

Famously known for acting alongside Datuk M. Nasir in Kembara Seniman Jalanan, the Taiping-born actor also featured in movies like Tsu-Feh Sofiah, Tak Kisahlah Beb and Rock Oo.

Kamal Bakar

Veteran actor Kamaruldzaman Bakar, better known as Kamal Bakar, succumbed to lung cancer in June.

He was 62.

Kamal starred in various dramas and films such as Andai Itu Takdirnya, Orang Minyak, Suami Aku Ustaz, Pendekar and Ratu Teh Pin.

Jay Jay

Veteran singer Mohamad Fauzi Darus, popularly known as Jay Jay, from the famed 1970s group Carefree, passed away in August 2024.

He was 67.

The award-winning singer collaborated with notable musical icons like the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad and Anita Sarawak as part of their backing band during the 1980s before launching his solo career in 1984.