SINGAPORE, Dec 31 — Singapore homeowners hoping to move into fresh, “safer” digs before Chinese New Year are discovering that cleaner renovations come at a price: longer waits.

A growing number of residents are opting for low-formaldehyde materials, spurred by concerns over the chemical’s health risks in traditional plywood and laminates, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported today.

Formaldehyde, commonly used to strengthen adhesives in wood furnishings, can release volatile compounds in warm indoor conditions, causing skin irritation, watery eyes, and breathing issues.

With awareness rising, demand for alternatives like aluminium cabinets — which resist water damage and off-gassing — has surged by up to 50 per cent compared to last year.

Suppliers, however, are struggling to keep up, as shipments from China face delays of two extra weeks, leaving contractors scrambling to meet year-end deadlines.

Interior design firm Inspire ID Group’s managing director, Russell Chin, said price fluctuations and supply hiccups have added a new layer of uncertainty to renovation timelines.

“Advance notice and open communication are key,” Chin was quoted as saying, noting that homeowners often need to discuss substitutes or delays to avoid disputes before the big move.

For now, Singaporeans must be flexible, as contractors juggle a booming demand for low-formaldehyde materials and try to finish renovations before the CNY festivities.