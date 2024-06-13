KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The marriage between Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz with actress and singer Bella Astillah has officially ended with divorce.

The decision comes after months of controversy after Aliff and actress Ruhainies were detained on suspicion of ‘khalwat’ (close proximity) by religious authorities and endless public drama with numerous allegations of infidelity dominating social media.

The pronouncement of divorce was made by the 33-year-old actor at 1.11pm today at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court, reported Harian Metro.

The proceedings were recorded by Syariah judge Wan Mohd Najib and Bella, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabella Awang Astillah, was ordered to undergo the ‘idah’ for three months.

Bella had previously filed for express divorce from Aliff on March 11 citing lack of understanding and mawaddah (love and affection).

The couple who share two children, divorced in 2019 after accusations of Aliff cheating before reconciling shortly after.

