SHAH ALAM, Oct 7 — Actress Nur Fazura Shariffuddin and actor Abdul Fattah Mohd Amin have officially divorced, ending their seven year marriage.

Fattah, 34, sealed the divorce with ‘talak satu’ (first pronouncement) against Fazura, 41, whose full name is Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, 41, before Syarie Judge Abdul Malik Soleh at the Petaling Lower Syariah Court, Subang Bestari, today.

The actress who was in tears after the proceeding, disclosed to the media that her divorce stemmed from several reasons, most especially his infidelity.

“I am not saddened by the divorce. The decision was not made hastily. I have suffered for years. I have thought about it long and hard. I accept it,” she said, according to mStar.

“Fattah has neglected his financial responsibilities towards me and Fatima for a long time.

It's splitsville for Fazura and Fattah as the actress claimed to have proof of his infidelity. — Picture from Instagram/fattahaminz

“Secondly, we no longer have an understanding of each other; I haven't been happy for a long time, my emotions are disturbed, and my mental health is under pressure. But I held on and endured everything, despite facing various accusations, slander, and insults thrown at me."

In a report by Astro Awani, she said that she had hoped he would have stepped forward to defend her, but was left disappointed by his silence.

“The third thing that I can no longer accept is Fattah's infidelity. I have evidence.

“In the two years I was unhappy, I didn’t believe in divorce, so I remained silent. Everyone knows how much I loved Fattah before.”

Fazura had filed for divorce against Fattah last Sept 13 on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

The actress and Fattah were married on Nov 27, 2017, and the couple is blessed with a four-year-old daughter, Nur Fatima Aisya.