KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended heartfelt New Year wishes to all Malaysians, emphasising unity, ongoing reform, and inclusive prosperity as the nation enters 2026.

In his message, Anwar Ibrahim called on Malaysians to embrace the new year with a spirit of togetherness and unwavering determination. He underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening national unity and ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every segment of society.

“The Madani government will continue to serve with integrity, courage, and compassion, dedicated to delivering tangible benefits to the people and securing a brighter future for Malaysia,” he said.

He urged citizens to move forward collectively, uniting efforts to build a more just, prosperous, and resilient Malaysia Madani, and to elevate the nation’s standing while ensuring prosperity is shared by all.

Concluding his message, Anwar expressed hope that 2026 would be a remarkable and meaningful year for everyone, and together with his wife Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, prayed for continued peace, harmony, and prosperity for Malaysia.