KANGAR, Dec 31 — Perlis Speaker Rus'sele Eizan today confirmed no by-elections will be held for the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji state seats despite their vacancies.

The move effectively bypasses by-elections as the state assembly is set to automatically dissolve in two years.

Rus'sele said the decision was made under Clause (5) of Article 55 of the Perlis State Constitution and communicated to the state Election Commission (EC) yesterday, The Star reported.

The vacancies remain in effect, he added.

On Christmas Eve, PAS sacked the three assemblymen — Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji).

The EC had yet to announce any elections before the assembly’s formal decision.