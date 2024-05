KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Veteran singer and actor Datuk Abdul Hail Amir passed away at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) at 3.43 pm today. He was 76 years old.

Artistes Association of Malaysia (Seniman) president Rozaidi Abdul Jamil, better known as Zed Zaidi, confirmed the matter.

“We (Seniman) were planning to visit him in HKL, but the hospital called to inform us that he had passed away,” he told Bernama. — Bernama

