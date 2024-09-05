KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The Kuala Selangor Shariah Lower Court today officially declared that director and producer Syamsul Yusof and wife Ira Kazar are divorced, after confirming the existence of a taklik divorce pronouncement while they were still married.

A taklik pronouncement refers to a conditional divorce, where the husband declares divorce with specific conditions, and if the wife violates those conditions, the divorce takes effect.

The ruling was confirmed by Sharie Judge Mohd Faizal Habib after Ira, whose real name is Faghirah Fatini Kazaruddin, filed the taklik divorce pronouncement on August 21.

Shariah lawyer representing actress and influencer Ira Kazar, Mohammad Fadhil Abdul Razak, said the court confirmed the occurrence of the taklik pronouncement, resulting in the divorce with one talak.

Talak in Islamic law refers to the process of divorce initiated by the husband. It is a legal and religious practice that allows a man to end his marriage by pronouncing divorce, either verbally or in writing.

“The court has decided that the divorce happened outside of court between Syamsul and my client, Ira. That’s all for today.

“Evidence has been taken, and the decision was made today. Thank you to the court. Therefore, the talak took effect at around 10.30am today, and the case at the Gombak Timur Shariah Lower Court will not proceed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syamsul’s Sharie lawyer, Azmi Mohd Rais, stated that Ira had violated the taklik conditions five times since August 14.

“Praise be to Allah, the divorce case and the taklik pronouncement have been settled today, where the court found that Ira had violated the taklik.

“There were five violations of the taklik by Ira, with the first one on August 14.

“It occurred willingly, without any external coercion. The idah (a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe after the end of her marriage), period also began on the same date (August 14),” he said.

On August 16, Syamsul, whose full name is Mohd Syamsul Mohd Yusof, 40, surprised many by filing for divorce against his wife, Ira, at the Gombak Timur Shariah Lower Court, Selangor.

Earlier, Syamsul and Ira were married on January 6 last year in Southern Thailand.

Following that, actress Puteri Sarah Liyana, who was Syamsul’s wife at the time, decided to file for divorce, and they officially separated on June 14 last year.