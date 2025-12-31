KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Traffic on several major highways nationwide, particularly routes near the capital, was reported to be slow as of 3.09pm today, following an increase in vehicle movement ahead of New Year’s Eve.

According to the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) Traffic Management Centre, congestion was detected on several major highways around the capital, with slow traffic also recorded on inter-state routes.

“In the Klang Valley, slow traffic was observed on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) E1 from Bukit Lanjan to Damansara southbound.

“On the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) E5, traffic was slow eastbound from Kota Kemuning to Seafield, as well as from Sunway Toll Plaza to Kinrara.

“For the North–South Central Link (ELITE) E6, slow traffic was reported northbound from Putrajaya to Putra Heights, while southbound from Shah Alam to Ebor and from USJ to Putra Heights,” it said in a statement today.

LLM added that slow traffic was also observed on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) E10 eastbound from Jalan Templer to Pantai Dalam.

On the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) E11, slow traffic was noted northbound from Puchong Utama to Puchong Intan, Puchong Industrial to Puchong Jaya, and Kelana Jaya to Damansara Utama.

“Southbound, congestion occurred from Penchala to Kelana Jaya and from PJS Toll Plaza to Puchong Industrial.

“Additionally, slow traffic was reported on the SPRINT E23 eastbound from NKVE Damansara Toll Plaza to Kayu Ara, the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) E26 from IOI City Mall and Persiaran Utara to UNITEN, and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) E33 from Jalan Duta to Sentul,” it said.

Outside the capital, slow traffic was also detected on the North–South Expressway (NSE) E1 southbound from Jitra to Kepala Batas due to maintenance work between Kilometer (KM) 265.8 and KM 263.8, which led to the closure of the emergency lane and left lane.

“Meanwhile, on the North–South Expressway (NSE) E2, traffic was slow from Kempas to Pasir Gudang in both directions.

“Northbound, congestion occurred after Sungai Besi Toll Plaza to the city centre, while southbound from Kulai to Senai.

“On the Johor Causeway E2, traffic moved slowly from Johor Bahru to Woodlands in both directions, while on the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) E3, slow traffic was observed northbound from Tuas to Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex, Johor Bahru,” it said.

LLM advised highway users to plan their journeys carefully, be alert to any lane obstructions, maintain safe distances, and comply with speed limits.

Drivers are also urged to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and to get adequate rest before starting their journeys.

“Up-to-date traffic information on tolled highways nationwide can be obtained via the hotline at 1-800-88-7752 from 7am to 10pm, LLM Info Trafik WhatsApp Channel, X and TikTok @llmtrafik, Facebook of the Malaysian Highway Authority, LLM website, TUJU app for CCTV traffic feeds, and MYJalan app for road damage complaints,” it added.