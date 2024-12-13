KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) is currently in the process of filing for bankruptcy against actress Rozita Che Wan, 51, also known as Che Ta, and her eldest son, Ammar Effendy, 28, who have failed to repay a loan of nearly RM1 million since 2017.

According to Berita Harian (BH), the case was brought to court after the celebrity failed to settle her debt over a seven-year period, despite various efforts by Mara to recover the money, prompting this follow-up procedure.

It is believed that the Mara loan, amounting to RM960,000, was taken out by the actress’s company, RCW Worldwide Sdn Bhd, with Rozita and her son as guarantors.

BH also reported that in July last year, Mara had already filed a bankruptcy notice against Rozita and her son, but due to technical issues, it was withdrawn last month before being followed up with a writ of seizure and sale (WSS) action against the actress’s property on Tuesday.

Mara chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had said that the bankruptcy action will only be halted if Rozita fully repays the loan, as Mara will no longer grant an extension for the repayment after the court made a final decision on the matter.

He said that this action is the same process taken by Mara against any borrower who refuses or fails to settle their debt, as outlined in the agreement signed after various payment facilitation options were provided.

“I have instructed Mara’s legal division to take bankruptcy action against the actress because we have given her ample time to settle the loan of nearly RM1 million that she took out seven years ago.

“No one can prevent this action by Mara because it is a court order. In fact, we do not take action lightly against delinquent borrowers or target specific individuals in our actions.

“This is because Mara is bound by strict procedures and processes according to the rule of law. In fact, before any legal action is taken, the value of ‘compassion’ is also prioritised by giving the troubled borrower the opportunity to come to Mara to negotiate their debt rescheduling and restructuring,” he told BH yesterday.

“However, in the case of this actress, I understand that she did not provide the necessary cooperation, and the case has dragged on for a long time as many court hearings were postponed due to her changing lawyers,” he was quoted as saying.

Commenting on the raid at Rozita’s house in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Asyraf Wajdi said it was in accordance with the address listed on the agreement signed with Mara, which involved that property.

“The actual value of the items seized from the house will only be known after the auction is held. So far, the amount is much lower than the actual debt she owes to Mara,” he stated.

BH’s sources said that among the items seized from Rozita’s house last Tuesday were a car, furniture, shoes, and household items. Mara is now waiting for a court date to conduct the auction of these items.