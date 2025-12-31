PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — The Instalment Payment Notice (CP500) issued to taxpayers in stages in December 2025 is based on information reported in the Income Tax Return Form (ITRF) submitted to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

In a statement today, the IRB said CP500 is issued only if taxpayers report income from both employment and non-employment sources in accordance with Section 107B of the Income Tax Act (ITA) 1967.

It added that the board has received complaints and feedback from taxpayers who received CP500 despite having only employment income.

“Based on further review, the IRB found that the taxpayers concerned had made inaccurate reporting in their ITRF.

“Part of the employment income was reported as income from dividends, interest, rent, royalties, pensions, annuities and any other gains or profits,” it said.

For individual taxpayers who have only employment income but have received CP500, the IRB said they may submit the Application Form for Amendment of Instalment Payments (CP502).

The form must be submitted together with Form EA/EC (Statement of Remuneration from Employment) to the CP500 Help Desk via email at [email protected].

The IRB reminded taxpayers to report income accurately in the ITRF to ensure efficient and orderly tax administration.

“The IRB remains committed to strengthening support and guidance for taxpayers to facilitate the transparent and efficient fulfilment of tax obligations,” it said. — Bernama