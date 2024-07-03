KUALA LUMPUR, JULY 3 — Actors Aliff Aziz and Ruhainies entered in their not guilty plea on charges of close proximity at the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Shariah Court today.

Both actors said they understood the charges and pled not guilty.

Aliff and Ruhainies (full name Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas) are being charged under Section 27(a) and Section 27(b) of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 that if convicted will entail a fine of a maximum of RM3,000 or a jail term of not more than two years or both.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Aliff asked the public to pray that the case would proceed smoothly.

“Alhamdulillah, everything that needed to happen today went smoothly," he said, as reported by Kosmo!.

“Personally, I am relieved that everything went well and I ask for prayers that everything will continue to proceed smoothly,” he added, saying that they would fully cooperate with the courts.

Speaking to the media after, Aliff denied claims on social media that Ruhainies had arrived today's session together, insisting they had arrived separately.

Both Aliff and Ruhainies were detained by religious authorities under suspicion of khalwat or close proximity in a condominium in Kuala Lumpur on March 9, kicking off a fresh round of controversies that have plagued the Singaporean over the last few years.

Aliff was married to actress and singer Bella Astilla.

They tied the knot in 2016 and are blessed with two children, Mohamad Ayden Adrean, 7, and Ara Adreanna, 4.

The rocky marriage followed with divorce in 2019 in the midst of continued controversies involving his run-ins with the Singaporean authorities for theft and disorderly conduct apart as well as numerous rumours of infidelity.

The couple however reconciled within the idah period and Aliff returned to the public eye, gaining new-found popularity for turning over a new leaf.

As rumours of of infidelity reignited earlier this year, followed by the close proximity incident, both sides traded barbs, with Bella linked to actor Muaz Zabir while Aliff was accused of 11 past indiscretions.

The couple made trending topics on social media for months for numerous scandalous revelations, including from Aliff’s ‘girlfriend’ Sarah Yasmine.

On March 13, Aliff’s wife Bella Astillah or her real name Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah, filed for a fast-track divorce at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court.

Aliff had initially refused to divorce Bella, before it was finalised last month, marking the end of their marriage.

Meanwhile, Aliff and Ruhainies continue to be the target of social media, with much scrutiny on their personal lives especially on the public between the duo on social media.

Claiming it was all work-related, he said there was no reason for animosity between them.

“Ruhainies and I have to go through court proceedings regarding this case, so when we repost each other's InstaStory.

“We have no issues and there is no need to be unfriendly with Ruhainies. Whatever those messages were, they were all work-related.”

Proceedings will resume on 17 October.