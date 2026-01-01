KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A total of 543 flood victims are currently taking shelter at temporary relief centres in three states, with Johor seeing an increase in the number of affected individuals this morning.

In Johor, the number of victims in Segamat has risen to 159 people from 45 families as of 8am today, up from 120 people yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said this increase follows the opening of a new relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tandong at 6pm yesterday, to shelter 39 victims from 10 families.

He added that 40 victims were still at the Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak relief centre, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tasek (43 victims), Balai Raya Kampung Paya (23 victims), and Balai Raya Kampung Sanglang (14 victims).

“Two rivers in Segamat, Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap (9.21 metres) and the Sungai Tekam Jetty (4.09 metres), have exceeded dangerous levels,” he said in a statement today

He also reported that two roads remain closed due to flood-related damage: Felda Tenggaroh 3 in Mersing, following a landslide, and the Kesang-Sungai Rambai Bridge in Tangkak, due to structural damage.

In Sarawak, the number of victims has decreased to 348 people from 90 families, down from 380 victims yesterday afternoon.

The affected areas include Taman Desa Wira, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, and Kampung Sungai Batu in the Kuching area.

According to Sarawak JPBN, three relief centres are still operational - Dewan Masyarakat Stapok (203 victims from 55 families), Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru (129 victims from 31 families), and Surau Ar-Rahman Kampung Sungai Batu (16 victims).

In Melaka, the InfoBencana JKM app reports that the number of victims in Jasin remains at 36 people from eight families.

They are all being sheltered at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu relief centre after their homes in Kampung Parit Perawas Benteng and Kampung Tasek Benteng were flooded. — Bernama