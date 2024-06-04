Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Poet and actor Mohd Supyan Abdul Rahman, better known as Pyanhabib died at his home in Hulu Kelang tonight. He was 66.

The news of his passing was shared by his wife on Facebook.

“My husband Pyanhabib that you knew is gone. He has returned to his Creator. Forgive his mistakes and pray for him,” she posted.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National Writers Association (Pena) president Associate Prof Dr Mohamad Saleeh Rahamad, when contacted by Bernama, said he received a call from close friends about Pyanhabib’s passing after 9 pm.

He said Pyanhabib was supposed to read poetry at the recent Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2024 but could not attend due to health reasons.

“He has not been feeling well since returning from performing Umrah last year. He was thin, lost his appetite and his movements were quite limited,” said Mohamad Saleeh.

Born in Taiping, Perak on May 27, 1958, Pyanhabib was also known for his acting, having featured in movies like Kembara Seniman Jalanan, Tsu-Feh Sofiah, Tak Kisahlah Beb and Rock Oo. — Bernama