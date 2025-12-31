KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Chief of Staff of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Headquarters, Lieutenant General Datuk Azhan Md Othman, has been appointed as the 31st Chief of Army (PTD), effective tomorrow.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the appointment was made in line with the decision of the 631st Armed Forces Council (MAT) meeting held on November 19 and had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, on December 1, according to a report published by national news agency Bernama.

“This appointment is believed to strengthen the leadership of the Malaysian Army (TDM) and enhance the operational capability of the ATM to meet the current and future defence needs of the nation,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the implementation of the MAT 631 decision regarding the appointment of PTD General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan as Chief of Defence Forces (PAT) has been postponed.

“He has been instructed to take leave to allow authorities to conduct an investigation into allegations reported involving him.

“In this regard, the duties of the PAT will be assumed by the Chief of Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Zulhelmy Ithnain, as announced on December 27,” he added.

Mohamed Khaled said these measures were taken to uphold the rule of law and preserve the integrity of the ATM, while ensuring the nation’s defence readiness and capability remain at the highest level.

Last Saturday, Mohamed Khaled informed that Muhammad Hafizuddeain would take immediate leave until authorities complete their investigation into the allegations against him.

Earlier, the media reported that Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, alleged that a senior ATM officer was suspected of involvement in money laundering.

Following this, Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki, confirmed that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.