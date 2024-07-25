KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Stand-up comedian and actor Harith Iskander Musa and his wife Dr Jezamine Lim finalised their divorce with ‘talak satu’ (first pronouncement) at the Syariah Court here today, ending their 14 years of marriage.

Syariah lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Jezamine, said that Judge Siti Noraini Mohd Ali confirmed the mutual declaration of divorce.

“The application for child maintenance has also been settled amicably by both parties,” he said when approached by reporters after the proceedings.

He said the court, however, set July 31 for case management on child custody. The couple, married on June 12, 2010, have three children: Zander Xayne, 14, Alessandra Jayne, 11, and Zydane Zayne, 9.

On July 8, Jezamine, 41, filed for divorce from Harith, 58, under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territories) Act 1984, citing irreconcilable differences.

Both of them, however, agreed to remain good friends for the sake of their children.

“I am indeed saddened by the divorce, but personally, we both agree with this decision and will move forward for the sake of our children.

“After this, we will continue with our work as usual because we have several businesses together,” said Harith who won the ‘The Funniest Person in the World’ competition in Finland in December 2016. — Bernama