KUANTAN, Dec 3 — Following model and actress Zahnita Wilson’s revelation on Instagram yesterday that she is a victim of domestic violence, her husband has been remanded for three days to assist with investigations.

Sinar Harian reported that Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman issued the remand order today. The suspect arrived at the Kuantan Court Complex at around 8.30am.

In her Instagram post, Zahnita shared: “I didn’t want to do this... but I am forced to. This is why I left my old house... and why I sometimes wear sunglasses...”

Model and actress Zahnita Wilson’s revealed yesterday that she is a victim of domestic violence. — Picture via Instagram/zahnita

According to Sinar Harian, the Kuantan district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, confirmed the arrest of Zahnita’s husband on Monday. The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

Pahang police chief, Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, stated that the actor’s desire to leave and live separately is believed to have triggered the incident. The decision led the husband to become angry and act out against the actress.

“As a result, the victim filed a police report on 27 November, and her husband was arrested yesterday after he reported to the Kuantan District Police Headquarters (IPD). Today, the suspect was brought to court for a remand application,” he was quoted as saying.