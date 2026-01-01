KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — PAS will continue its struggle to reclaim control of the country’s leadership and dominate the political system to restore Islam as the primary foundation of governance.

In a Facebook post yesterday, PAS central election director, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, said only Islam can save the country and the world from oppression and injustice caused by a system of governance not based on Islamic teachings.

The Kedah menteri besar added that PAS’ struggle to gain control of the country’s political system must continue consistently and with determination.

“Therefore, the struggle to take over the country and regain control of the political system must be carried out by PAS with full commitment, regardless of the circumstances.

“Have faith — only Islam can save this world. Beyond that, most systems are corrupt and expose humanity to injustice and oppression,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the Kedah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said the absence of Islamic guidance in governance ultimately allows a country to be dominated by parties that do not make Islam the basis of politics.

As an example, he claimed this situation occurred under the current administration led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Leaders who govern but do not adhere to Islam will eventually be dominated by others who do not make Islam the foundation of politics,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said PAS must continue to create space for Islam to flourish as a system of governance, while ensuring justice and security for non-Muslims.

“We are noble and safe with Islam. Our hearts are pure with Islam. We do not oppress anyone; we act justly, without discrimination, and do not deny the rights of any citizens while in government. That is the principle of Islam,” he said.

He added that Islam prohibits oppression, discrimination, and denial of rights, and demands respect for others as long as the rights and dignity of Islam are not violated.

However, he said there are boundaries that cannot be crossed if anyone attempts to erode the rights of Muslims.

“When they have lost reason and disregard feelings, trying to undermine our rights, we too have feelings. This is the boundary line — do not cross here because we have never crossed over there,” he said.