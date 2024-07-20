KUALA LUMPUR, July 20, 2024 — Comedian Harith Iskander and wife Dr Jezamine Lim have opened up about their decision to divorce.

The couple, who wed on June 12, 2010, and have three children together, made headlines almost two weeks ago with news reports that Jezamine had filed for divorce in June.

Harith, 57, accepted responsibility for the breakdown of their marriage, admitting, “I screwed up”.

“I’m a guy, I’m an idiot. I acted in ways I should not have. I’m not going to say oh I did this, didn’t do that,

"I’m not going to come up with any excuses, I have done stupid things that many men do and you would think I would know better at my age.”

He did not share more about problems they were facing for the sake of their children, but both he and Jezamine and insisted there were no issues involving domestic abuse, financial issues or infidelity.

Harith acknowledged the support of his wife throughout their marriage, describing her as "an absolute rock” during challenging times.

Both parties emphasised their commitment to co-parenting and shielding their children from unnecessary public scrutiny.

Despite the emotional strain, both affirmed their commitment to maintaining stability and routine for their children.

“We're dealing with (the children) personally,” Harith affirmed, underlining their desire to maintain stability for their family amid the transition.

The couple expressed hope that their public statement would quell further speculation, urging respect for their privacy.

They also stated their intention to continue working together amicably despite the divorce, with Jezamine continuing to manage Harith's career.

Both Harith and Jezamine expressed gratitude for the understanding and support received from fans and well-wishers.

“We hope people will refrain from further speculation,” Harith remarked, adding, “I hate saying 'don't speculate' because people are gonna speculate anyway.”

They also explained their reasoning for coming forward to address the divorce.

“Once news leaked, we knew we had to address it,“ Harith explained, noting their initial preference for privacy.