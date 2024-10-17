KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Shariah High Court has postponed the trial of singer Aliff Aziz and actress Ruhainies for khalwat (close proximity) to February 2025.

Sharie Judge Abu Suffian Abu Yaziz set February 20 and February 27 after both parties agreed, while announcing that bail for both would be extended until the start of trial, reported New Straits Times.

The prosecution, represented by Sharie officers Masroha Duki and Mohd Nahar Mohamad from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi), confirmed that all necessary documents, including the list of witnesses, had been submitted which was acknowledged by Aliff and Ruhainies' legal representatives, Abdul Hadi Mohamad Salleh and Muhammad Amirul Ashraf A Ghani.

On July 3, both Aliff and Ruhainies had pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a trial.

Charges were filed under Section 27(a) and 27(b) of the Shariah Criminal Offenses Act (Federal Territories) 1997, which carries a penalty of up to RM3,000 in fines or a maximum of two years imprisonment if convicted.

The incident allegedly took place on March 9 in a luxury condominium in the capital and Aliff and Ruhainies were taken in for questioning by Jawi but released on bail the same day.

Aliff, who divorced his ex-wife Bella Astillah in June 2023, shares two children with her, Mohamad Ayden Adrean, 7, and Ara Adreanna, 4.