KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Actress Nur Fazura Sharifuddin filed for divorce from actor Fattah Amin at the Petaling Syariah Lower Court in Subang Bestari, Shah Alam, today.

A sourse who confirmed the news with Berita Harian however did not furnish more details, including the reasons behind the split.

Fazura was not present to file the divorce and was represented by her lawyer.

Fans have speculated of an impending separation for weeks, after noticing the lack of interaction between Fazura, 41, and Fattah, 33, on social media of late.

Fazura and Fattah tied the knot on November 27 2017 and share a four-year-old daughter, Nur Fatima Aisya from their marriage.