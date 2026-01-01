KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim together with a packed Bukit Bintang crowd welcomed the New Year last night.

The New Year was welcomed with a slew of performances by top local talents along with a multimedia showcase that also served as a countdown celebration for the much anticipated Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign that took place in front of Pavilion KL.

Also present were Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as well as Motac secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot.

Tiong in a statement said that the celebration was a symbolic event to ignite the momentum for VM2026 while welcoming the world to Malaysia.

“Malaysia is now fully ready to showcase its unique culture, creativity, and the warm hospitality of its people.

“It marks a strong head start towards our aspiration of 43 million international visitor arrivals, further solidifying our position on the global tourism map,” Tiong said.

The New Year’s Eve celebration also marks the kick-off of the highly anticipated Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The main stage was graced with performances by acts such as Shila Amzah, Aina Abdul, Belle Sisoski, Vanessa Reynauld, Kidd Santhe, The Kuans, KLP48, Nazu, Rezza Shah, Danson Ooi, Euzen and Penny with renowned music director Genervie Kam leading the line.

This was followed by a 10-minute cultural performance depicting five major cultures in Malaysia including Bidayuh, Kadazan, Chinese, Indian and Malay which blended traditional rhythms with modern beats.

As the clock struck midnight, the skies were lit up with not just fireworks but also a drone formation show — where it can be seen forming the VM2026 sun bear mascots Wira and Manja while also extending a warm Happy New Year greeting to the crowd.

The VM2026 is guided by five strategic pillars including sustainability, cultural heritage, nature-based adventure, digital innovation, and global connectivity.

The nationwide campaign aims to expand tourism reach, encourage longer visitor stays, and provide meaningful opportunities for travellers to experience the distinct cultural identities of Malaysia’s diverse regions.