KUANTAN, Dec 5 — The husband of former model and actress, Zahnita Wilson, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court, here, today, with voluntarily causing injury to his wife and administering drugs.

Abd Zackery Ghouse Abd Gafoor, 46, pleaded not guilty to voluntarily causing injury to his wife, Zahnita, or her full name Zahnita Dorothy Hussein Wilson, 39, at a house in Lorong Indera Mahkota, here, at about 8.20 am on May 7.

The father of four was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code and, read together with Section 326A of the same law, which provides for a year’s imprisonment or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor, B. Deevagaran Naidu, offered bail of RM5,000 in one surety, but lawyer, Muhammad Amirull Afiqq Mohamad Lokman, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that his client is supporting four children, including an autistic child, and his 71-year-old mother who suffers from heart disease.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tengku Kamaruzaman allowed the accused to be bailed at RM4,000 in one surety, and set Jan 7 for mention.

Meanwhile, in a separate Magistrate’s Court, Abd Zackery Ghouse was charged with administering drugs, at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office, Kuantan district police headquarters, at 5.45 pm on Dec 2.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 38B of the same law, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years and mandatory supervision of not less than two years.

However, no plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Raja Norshuzianna Shakila Raja Mamat.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM2,600 in one surety and set Feb 7 for mention.

The former model and actress Zahnita previously shocked her fans, when she uploaded two photos revealing her bruised face in her Instagram post. — Bernama