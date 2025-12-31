KANGAR, Dec 31 — The Perlis State Government has declared tomorrow, January 1, 2026, as an occasional holiday in line with the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369).

Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said the declaration was made with the consent of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

“The declaration of the occasional holiday is a gesture of appreciation to all civil servants and the people of Perlis for their contributions in making a success of the state-level 2026 New Year celebration carnival on December 31, 2025.

“It is hoped that this announcement will ease everyone’s plans and enable the people to take part in the carnival and make the necessary arrangements,” he said in a statement uploaded today on the official Facebook page of the Perlis State Secretary’s Office. — Bernama