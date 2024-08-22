KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The High Court in Shah Alam today overturned a lower court decision to acquit and discharge composer and singer Yasin Sulaiman and sentenced him to life imprisonment and 16 strokes of the cane after being found guilty of three drug charges from two years ago.

Judge Datuk Norsharidah Awang delivered the sentence after allowing the prosecution's appeal against the decision of Petaling Jaya Sessions Court Judge Faiz Dziyauddin, who had acquitted and released Yasin in November last year, Malay daily Berita Harian reported today.

Yasin, whose real name is Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman, 48, was previously held at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak, and was handcuffed by the police and taken directly to Kajang Prison.

“It’s a dark day for me,” Yasin was quoted as saying as he was being escorted by the police.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutors Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin and Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin, while lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein represented Yasin.

According to the new first charge, Yasin was accused of possessing 193.7 grams of cannabis at a condominium on Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Home, PJU 3, Kota Damansara at 5.30pm on March 24, 2022.

For this offence, Yasin was charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and could face life imprisonment or a minimum of five years in prison, along with a minimum of 10 strokes of the cane if convicted.

The second charge involves Yasin allegedly cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at the same location, date, and time.

This charge falls under Section 6B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment and not less than six strokes of the cane if convicted.

The third charge accuses Yasin of using the dangerous drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid” at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office at 11.05pm on the same date.

For this offence, the charge is brought under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which can result in a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum of two years in prison if convicted.