KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — 2025 has been a landmark year for animated films, with several titles not only dominating local box office charts, but also sparking conversations around the globe.

Animation in 2025 wasn’t just about industry giants like Pixar or DreamWorks — this year, studios from across the globe made waves, captivating audiences well beyond the traditional fanbase.

Let’s be real — even if you’re not usually into animation, chances are you’ve still found yourself in a theatre, curious to see what all the buzz was about.

Global wave of success of animation films in 2025

Let’s dive into some of this year’s standout titles, starting with the homegrown masterpiece Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria.

Produced by local studio WAU Animation, this highly anticipated sequel premiered in cinemas in May and delivered top-tier animation along with a storyline even more compelling than its predecessor.

The film picks up after the events of Ejen Ali Season 3, and by June, it had already raked in an impressive RM55.1 million — officially becoming the highest-grossing animated film in Malaysian history.

Not too far from home, Indonesia delivered a stunning animated hit with Jumbo — a fantasy adventure about Don, a 10-year-old orphan often underestimated because of his large size, who sets out to prove himself by performing in a talent show using a magical storybook left by his late parents.

Released in March, the film quickly soared to become Indonesia’s highest-grossing film of all time — surpassing Frozen 2 as the country’s top animated feature.

Its success didn’t stop there — when Jumbo premiered in Malaysia in June, audiences flocked to theatres to experience the beloved masterpiece on the big screen, where it also received positive reviews.

From China comes the highly anticipated sequel Ne Zha 2 — the first animated film to hit theatres this year.

Like its predecessor, it received glowing reviews from critics and achieved even greater commercial success, breaking numerous box office records both in China and abroad.

To top it all off, Ne Zha 2 is not only the highest-grossing film of 2025, but also ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time — earning over US$2.1 billion (RM8.7 billion) globally.

Another standout was Sony’s K-Pop: Demon Hunters — a unique and bold story about a K-pop girl group, Huntr/x, who secretly fight demons.

The film was not only a breakout hit, becoming the most-watched original title in Netflix history with over 325 million views, but its soundtrack also made a massive global impact — topping the Billboard 200, earning Platinum certification, and landing the hit track Golden at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The soundtrack’s success was unprecedented — certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on October 8, 2025, it became the first film soundtrack in history to place four songs simultaneously in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Demon Slayer’ shattered multiple box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. — Picture via YouTube/Sony Pictures

Lastly, the wave of anime that swept the nation this year beginning with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, which shattered several box office records and grossed US$649 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.

The film attracted both avid anime fans and newcomers alike — many of whom hadn’t even watched the series, but were eager to experience this masterpiece on the big screen.

‘Shrek 5’ is set to return to cinemas after more than a decade off the big screen. — Picture via YouTube/Universal Pictures

The animation realm in 2026

While 2025 has been a great year for animated films, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of nostalgic returns, bringing back many beloved animated masterpieces.

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theatres in June, marking the franchise’s return to the big screen after seven years, with iconic actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising their voice roles as Woody and Buzz.

Following the massive box office success of The Super Mario Bros Movie in 2023, its sequel — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — will land in cinemas next April, promising a cosmic adventure.

For something lighter, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie — based on the hit TV series — is set for release in August, while everyone’s favourite little yellow troublemakers return in Minions 3, premiering in July.

Despite its delay to June 2027, Shrek 5 remains one of the most anticipated animated films in years.

After more than a decade, the ogre returns — and fans are hoping it captures the heart, humour and magic they grew up loving.

The future is bright

While the quality of movie production may vary from country to country, one thing studios around the world are consistently getting right is their animation.

This has become increasingly evident in recent years — just look at Latvia’s Flow, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in March 2025, or Pakistan’s The Glassworker, the country’s first hand-drawn animated feature film — both strong examples of how quality animation is emerging from unexpected corners of the world.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Malay Mail, WAU Animation head Usamah Zaid Yasin emphasised that the key to great animation lies in having a strong story to tell.

He added, “I believe a great story, at its core, is about connecting with the audience.

“Once you strip away all the eye candy, the bottom line is you need to make the audience care,” he said.

“To make them care, you have to give your characters relatable conflicts — conflicts that are universal, whether you’re in Malaysia, China or America.

“People need to understand the struggle,” he added.

With many talented young animators rising all over the world, the future of animation is brighter than ever — both here and across the globe