KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — FashionValet Sdn Bhd founders Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, linked to investment losses of Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), will be charged at the Sessions Court here today.

According to the court system records, Vivy, whose full name is Vivy Sofinas Yusof, and her husband will appear before Judge Rosli Ahmad.

By 7.30 am, members of the media had begun gathering outside the court to cover the proceedings.

On Nov 28, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission completed its investigation into investments made by several government entities in the company operating the e-commerce platform FashionValet.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously instructed Khazanah to conduct an internal audit following the RM43.9 million investment loss in FashionValet.

Anwar, who is also Khazanah chairman, said this directive was in line with his earlier mandate for the National Audit Department to audit over 2,000 government-linked companies.

In 2018, Khazanah and PNB invested RM27 million and RM20 million, respectively, each taking minority stakes in FashionValet. — Bernama