KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Datuk Fazley Yaakob, singer and noted celebrity chef confirmed his divorce with wife Azrene Soraya Abdul Aziz, also known as Azrene Ahmad.

Fazley said the divorce had actually been a few months ago.

The pair had chosen to separate amicably, via mutual consent after 18 years of marriage.

Fazley had announced the divorce via a media statement, saying: "Hopefully with this announcement, there will be no more confusion about our relationship after this."

According to Fazley the couple share joint custody of their four children, three boys and a girl.

Our relationship is still as good and amicable as when we first met," he said.

He had filed for divorce a few months ago and said that the edah period had also been completed a few weeks ago.

In Islam, the edah period is the duration of time that needs to pass before a recently divorced woman is allowed to wed another, and also when a couple can choose to reconcile instead of go ahead with the divorce.

No reason was given for the divorce but at the time of writing, Azrene shared Fazley’s Instagram story of Fazley, herself and their children having a meal, with the caption “Family time!”