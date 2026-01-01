KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Kelantan Bersatu does not rule out the possibility that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang will be appointed as the new chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), replacing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned effective today.

Its chairman, Datuk Kamaruddin Md Noor, said this is considering the status of PAS and Bersatu as the two largest parties in the coalition, Berita Harian reported today.

In fact, he noted, Muhyiddin had previously offered the position to Abdul Hadi, but the Marang MP declined.

“Since PN only has two major parties, Bersatu and PAS, compared to the others, logically the next PN chairman should come from PAS.

“According to the PN constitution, the leaders of PN are the heads of their respective parties, and if PAS leads PN in the future, it would naturally be Tan Sri Abdul Hadi,” he said.

He made the remarks after welcoming tourists at the entrance in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 event at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu today.

Previously, PAS hinted that the party leader who will head PN is not necessarily Abdul Hadi as president.

Instead, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the party leader appointed as PN chairman would be someone trusted to consolidate the strength of the parties within the coalition.

He further said the PN chairman appointment is expected to be made soon after discussions reach a consensus.

“For the PN chairman appointment, all party leaders in PN will discuss to reach an agreement on the new appointment.

“We in Bersatu have no objection if the PN chairman appointed later comes from PAS,” he said.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had previously confirmed that the party will propose several names to be considered as the new PN chairman, replacing Muhyiddin.

The Kubang Kerian MP said this matter will be discussed in the PN Supreme Council meeting in the near future.