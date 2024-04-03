KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Veteran actor, host and comedian Jaafar Onn or his full name Jaafar Onn Awang, has passed away at 73.

The news of Jaafar passing was confirmed by his stepson Mohamad Hanif Hashim, who said that Jaafar breathed his last at 11.30am this morning at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang, reported Berita Harian.

Hanif added that the funeral arrangements are still being discussed by family members at the moment.

Jaafar was admitted at the Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang a few days ago due to rectal bleeding and the doctors had to give emergency respiratory support after his condition became critical this morning.

Advertisement

Harian Metro had previously reported that Jaafar was unwell due to complications to his cardiac tract.

The 18 Puasa actor had been dependent on a wheelchair to move around for the last six months as his health condition had affected his legs.

Jaafar was one of Malaysia’s prominent TV personalities since the 70s, having appeared in numerous series and movies including the 90’s hit-sitcom Cili Padi. as well as hosting TV shows.

Advertisement