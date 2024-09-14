KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — “I would like to stress that there is no other woman in my life, as alleged and spread on social media,” said actor Fattah Amin.

That was his response to allegations that his infidelity was what led to actress-wife Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, filing for divorce yesterday at the Petaling Lower Syariah Court in Subang Bestari, Shah Alam.

“Honestly, I only found out about her filing for divorce from social media, especially when it went viral.

“I am shocked and saddened by the news.”

He asked for everyone to pray for both of them and for their marital woes to be resolved calmly.

“I also hope no other parties will interfere and make the situation worse," he told Harian Metro.

The drama of the much-loved couple — who both individually have strong online following — has social media users working overtime following developments from every nook and cranny of the Internet.

Here's a quick catch-up for those just tuning into the ongoing drama. For those almost caught up, here's the update of where we're at now.

• Weeks ago, fans notice Fazura and Fattah's public interactions on social media have come to a grinding halt in recent weeks, though concerns were brushed off by both stars publicly, insisting there was nothing wrong despite swirling rumours involving infidelity.

• A week ago many began to notice postings by Fazura that were seen as cryptic messages, hinting at what was to come.

• Fazura filed for divorce yesterday — coincidentally just a day before Fattah's 34th birthday today — which many fans have just noticed.

• Outraged fans take to Fattah's social media with a range of responses from berating to advising, while Fazura has receiving support and encouragement. Fan anger has also resulted in some calling for a boycott of Fattah's latest big screen effort.

• An individual, believed to be a staff member of Fazura, took to social media to warn the woman claimed to the reason for the couple breaking up. The person claimed to have video evidence of wrongdoings and ‘immoral activities’ of the woman and told her to stop changing her fabricated stories.

• The actress’ bodyguard also posted his warning directed at a woman saying felt angry and disappointed over what is happening and told the woman to ‘stop playing victim’ and stop making up stories.

• A curated account dedicated to Fazura and Fattah's family life posted photos of Fattah and their daughter in Nur Fatima Aisya, a video of the four-year-old wishing her father a happy birthday accompanied by the caption, "Happy birthday Daddy. Enjoy your special day. Love, Fatima."

