KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The seven years’ marriage of local celebrity Nora Danish to Nedim Nazri has ended in divorce.

The divorce pronouncement was done before Syariah judge Abdul Fattah Datuk Kamarudin at the Federal Territories Syariah Court in Jalan Duta on Wednesday evening, NST reported.

Speaking to the media after the proceedings, Nora Danish, whose real name is Nora Mohd Danish Hanif, 42, expressed hopes for public support and understanding.

“My ex-husband and I have mutually agreed to end our seven-year marriage. It concludes here tonight.

“Our primary focus now is to raise our children with love and positivity. I hope you will pray for the best for us and our family. I also hope there won’t be any speculation about our separation, as we prioritise the harmony of both families and our children,” she reportedly said.

Nedim, whose real name is Mohamed Nedim Mohamed Nazri, 41, did not comment on the matter.

Nora was represented by Ahmad Badri Idris while Nedim was unrepresented.

The Polis Evo 3 actress had on April 29 revealed that her marriage to Nedim was on the rocks but they were trying to salvage it.

Nedim later denied their marriage was having problems and described the problems they face as manja (pampered) quarrels.

The couple tied the knot on March 30, 2017, and they have a six-year-old son, Mohamed Neqayl.

This was the couple’s second marriage with Nora having previously married to Datuk Rizal Ashram Ramli on 2006 but divorced two years later.