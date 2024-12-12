KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — As 2024 draws to a close, Malaysia reflects on a year marked by political milestones, social upheavals and natural disasters.
From Sultan Ibrahim’s ascension as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January to record-breaking floods displacing over 147,000 people in December, the year’s defining moments encapsulate the nation’s triumphs and trials.
The year also witnessed poignant moments of public outrage and reform.
From the tragic suicide of influencer Esha, which led to new cyberbullying laws, to public criticism over losses in Khazanah and PNB’s Fashion Valet investment, there were calls for greater accountability.
Here are the top news highlights for each month in 2024:
January: New King
Sultan Ibrahim of Johor was officially sworn in as Malaysia’s 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31, succeeding Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose five-year term ended on December 31, 2023.
February: Najib Razak’s pardon
On February 2, the Federal Territories Pardons Board reduced former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence to six years.
An early release could be possible by August 23, 2028, if Najib pays a reduced fine of RM50 million, down from RM210 million.
March: ‘Allah’ socks at KK Mart
On March 13, KK Mart faced backlash and nationwide boycotts after socks with the word “Allah” were spotted in one outlet.
The controversy sparked protests and three Molotov cocktail attacks, despite the company issuing an apology.
April: Navy helicopters collide during rehearsal
On April 23, two Royal Malaysian Navy helicopters collided during a rehearsal for its 90th anniversary, resulting in 10 injuries and fatalities.
May: Acid splashed on national footballer and Ulu Tiram police station attack
On May 5, national and Selangor FC footballer Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual.
He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days.
On May 17, two police officers, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed in a machete attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor.
Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, sustained a gunshot injury during the incident.
June: Actress Fan Bingbing brings crowds to Melaka
Prominent Chinese film star Fan Bingbing, who has 63 million followers on Weibo, was appointed 2024 Melaka Tourism Ambassador on June 15.
Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh likened Melaka’s appeal to that of China’s Yunnan province.
July: Influencer dead after cyberbullying
Social media influencer A. Rajeswary Appahu, known as Esha, was found dead in an apparent suicide on July 5.
This occurred a day after she filed a police report about online threats.
Her death prompted Putrajaya to introduce new cyberbullying laws.
August: Indian tourist falls into sinkhole
A sinkhole approximately eight metres deep near Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur swallowed 48-year-old Indian tourist G. Vijaya Lakshmi on August 23.
A nine-day search was called off without locating the victim.
September: GISBH raids and arrests
On September 11, police launched Op Global, rescuing 402 children from 20 welfare homes run by GISB Holdings in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.
A total of 171 individuals aged 17 to 64 were arrested.
October: PM Anwar tables Budget 2025
On October 18, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tabled the government’s RM421 billion federal spending plan for 2025.
The record budget focused on boosting economic growth, raising the minimum wage and addressing subsidies.
November: UPNM bullying cases and FashionValet scandal
In November 2024, cases of bullying at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) sparked significant public outrage and official concern, with the most prominent incident involving a first-year student who suffered fractured ribs and spine after allegedly being stomped on by a senior cadet, which reportedly occurred on October 21, but was only reported to the police in early November.
Another case involved a senior cadet officer pressing a steam iron on his junior.
Meanwhile, sale of Khazanah Nasional and Permodalan Nasional Berhad’s combined RM47 million investment in Fashion Valet for just RM3.1 million sparked public criticism.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered an internal audit and instructed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the Fashion Valet’s owners.
The case is ongoing as FashionValet Sdn Bhd founders Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar pleaded not guilty to criminal breach of trust involving RM8 million in investment funds at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on December 5.
December: Worst floods since 2014
Heavy rains since November 24 in Kelantan caused severe flash floods, displacing 147,162 individuals from 44,182 families across 10 states, with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying it was worse than the 2014 floods.
River levels in many areas remain dangerously high, and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued warning over heavy rains while the authorities made preparations for a second wave of floods.