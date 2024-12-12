KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — As 2024 draws to a close, Malaysia reflects on a year marked by political milestones, social upheavals and natural disasters.

From Sultan Ibrahim’s ascension as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January to record-breaking floods displacing over 147,000 people in December, the year’s defining moments encapsulate the nation’s triumphs and trials.

The year also witnessed poignant moments of public outrage and reform.

From the tragic suicide of influencer Esha, which led to new cyberbullying laws, to public criticism over losses in Khazanah and PNB’s Fashion Valet investment, there were calls for greater accountability.

Here are the top news highlights for each month in 2024:

Sultan Ibrahim (seated, left) signs the proclamation of assuming the office of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2024. — Bernama pic

January: New King

Sultan Ibrahim of Johor was officially sworn in as Malaysia’s 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31, succeeding Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose five-year term ended on December 31, 2023.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 3, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara

February: Najib Razak’s pardon

On February 2, the Federal Territories Pardons Board reduced former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence to six years.

An early release could be possible by August 23, 2028, if Najib pays a reduced fine of RM50 million, down from RM210 million.

A general view of KK Super Mart branch in Selayang Baru March 19, 2024. — Picture by Hari Anggara

March: ‘Allah’ socks at KK Mart

On March 13, KK Mart faced backlash and nationwide boycotts after socks with the word “Allah” were spotted in one outlet.

The controversy sparked protests and three Molotov cocktail attacks, despite the company issuing an apology.

One of the helicopters that crashed after a collision at the TLDM base during training for a flyover for the 90th Navy Day celebration. A total of 10 personnel perished in the incident. — Picture by Farhan Najib

April: Navy helicopters collide during rehearsal

On April 23, two Royal Malaysian Navy helicopters collided during a rehearsal for its 90th anniversary, resulting in 10 injuries and fatalities.

National footballer Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim (right) reacts during a press conference in Shah Alam June 13, 2024. — Bernama pic

May: Acid splashed on national footballer and Ulu Tiram police station attack

On May 5, national and Selangor FC footballer Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual.

He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days.

In the Ulu Tiram police station attack on May 17, Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed. Another police officer, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured by two gunshots to the shoulder and hip. — Bernama pic

On May 17, two police officers, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed in a machete attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor.

Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, sustained a gunshot injury during the incident.

Melaka has named actress Fan Bingbing as a tourism ambassador, leading to an influx of visitors. — Picture from Instagram/bingbing_fan

June: Actress Fan Bingbing brings crowds to Melaka

Prominent Chinese film star Fan Bingbing, who has 63 million followers on Weibo, was appointed 2024 Melaka Tourism Ambassador on June 15.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh likened Melaka’s appeal to that of China’s Yunnan province.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil is seen during a visit to hand over personal donations to PR Puspa, the mother of the late social media influencer A. Rajeswary, or Esha, at her home in Bandar Baru Ampang August 18, 2024. — Bernama pic

July: Influencer dead after cyberbullying

Social media influencer A. Rajeswary Appahu, known as Esha, was found dead in an apparent suicide on July 5.

This occurred a day after she filed a police report about online threats.

Her death prompted Putrajaya to introduce new cyberbullying laws.

A view of the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India where a search and rescue operation was held, with pipes for utilities running below the pavement. August 25, 2024. — By Sayuti Zainudin

August: Indian tourist falls into sinkhole

A sinkhole approximately eight metres deep near Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur swallowed 48-year-old Indian tourist G. Vijaya Lakshmi on August 23.

A nine-day search was called off without locating the victim.

On September 11, police launched Op Global, rescuing 402 children from 20 welfare homes run by GISB Holdings in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. — AFP pic

September: GISBH raids and arrests

On September 11, police launched Op Global, rescuing 402 children from 20 welfare homes run by GISB Holdings in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

A total of 171 individuals aged 17 to 64 were arrested.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the Parliament to table Budget 2025 October 18, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

October: PM Anwar tables Budget 2025

On October 18, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tabled the government’s RM421 billion federal spending plan for 2025.

The record budget focused on boosting economic growth, raising the minimum wage and addressing subsidies.

Mohd Adil Mat Awang Ghani, 22, was accused of intentionally causing injury to Muhammad Haziq Iqbal Ahmad Rashidi, 19, by stomping on his stomach while they were on the academy’s parade ground at UPNM, Sungai Besi Camp, Cheras, at 10.45pm on October 21. — Picture via X/Bernama

November: UPNM bullying cases and FashionValet scandal

In November 2024, cases of bullying at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) sparked significant public outrage and official concern, with the most prominent incident involving a first-year student who suffered fractured ribs and spine after allegedly being stomped on by a senior cadet, which reportedly occurred on October 21, but was only reported to the police in early November.

Another case involved a senior cadet officer pressing a steam iron on his junior.

The founders of FashionValet e-commerce platform Datin Vivy Yusof (in white) and her husband Datuk Fadzaruddin Shah Anuar at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on December 5, 2024, to face charges of criminal breach of trust involving Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) in connection with the e-commerce platform. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Meanwhile, sale of Khazanah Nasional and Permodalan Nasional Berhad’s combined RM47 million investment in Fashion Valet for just RM3.1 million sparked public criticism.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered an internal audit and instructed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the Fashion Valet’s owners.

The case is ongoing as FashionValet Sdn Bhd founders Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar pleaded not guilty to criminal breach of trust involving RM8 million in investment funds at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on December 5.

House owner Muhammad Hasbullah Che Harun surveys the flood-damaged remains of his property in Tumpat December 5, 2024. — Bernama pic

December: Worst floods since 2014

Heavy rains since November 24 in Kelantan caused severe flash floods, displacing 147,162 individuals from 44,182 families across 10 states, with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying it was worse than the 2014 floods.

River levels in many areas remain dangerously high, and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued warning over heavy rains while the authorities made preparations for a second wave of floods.