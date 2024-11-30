KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), the first proposal since it was enacted 26 years ago, will be tabled in Parliament this Monday.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the proposed amendments would include improvements to the scope of Section 233, relating to the improper use of network facilities or services, to prevent its misuse.

He said the amendments would also touch on aspects of social media, industrial development and network security.

“We will also bring in the Online Security Bill later, and have already amended the definition of Mule Account, followed by amendments to the Penal Code, as well as defining cyberbullying including crimes such as doxing and another code of conduct which is in the final draft.

“All these efforts and initiatives are to ensure the internet is safer, especially for children and families. Our focus is on aspects of online harm, online gambling and scams, cyberbullying and sexual crimes against children or paedophilia,” he said.

Fahmi said this when met by reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Communications Carnival in Pantai Dalam here today.

Meanwhile, when asked about the progress of registration for the licensing of social media platforms which will take effect on Jan 1, Fahmi said he had asked all platform providers to be briefed on the government’s efforts to strengthen internet platforms.

“I ask that in the first half of December, these platforms be briefed, so that they understand what we are working on, our intentions, what laws will be amended through Act 588 and most importantly, what their role is in ensuring that the internet in Malaysia is safer,” he said.

Commenting on Australia’s move to pass a law banning individuals under the age of 16 from using social media, Fahmi said the government is always following and examining the steps and efforts in many other countries, not just Australia.

“Currently, all social media platforms prohibit children under the age of 13 from having accounts, WhatsApp for example sets an age limit of 16 based on Community Guidelines, so we will start with the age limit that they themselves set.

“We will we see whether they are capable or not, then I think we will look into (other aspects),” he said. — Bernama