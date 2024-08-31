KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 —The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian national who was swallowed by a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India here last week has been called off.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the decision was reached after a detailed evaluation of expert and technical advice on the operation that was now in its ninth day.

“After nine days of SAR and consideration from the Cabinet as well as experts including the police, the search team, DBKL, geologists and more, we've decided to halt the search efforts today," she told reporters at the location of the sinkhole.

Dr Zaliha said that while an obstruction was detected during the search, it could not be positively identified.

“At this point, we also have to consider the safety of the SAR personnel involved as conditions for the SAR were extremely challenging” she said.

She also said the appearance of a second sinkhole in the area also caused concern of possibly increased risk to the search personnel.

“Apart from that, we need to resume normal activities here and ensure the safety of the people using these streets.”

The minister also said efforts to locate the woman would still continue despite the termination of the SAR operation, but would enter a new stage and come under different agencies.

Dr Zaliha said DBKL would be responsible for utility mapping, land structure analysis, and engaging with vendors to help them resume their activities.

“DBKL will handle the recovery and reconstruction in the affected areas, which will include cordoning off the entrance from Mydin to ensure public safety,” she explained.

Dr Zaliha said she has also spoken to the Indian ambassador to Malaysia, whom she said expressed thanks for the efforts expended so far to find his compatriot.

She also said the envoy understood the rationale behind discontinuing the active search.

She also confirmed that the victim’s family had been informed of the decision and their visas had already been extended for another week to accommodate them during this difficult time.

Last Friday, Indian woman, G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, fell into the sinkhole that formed on Jalan Masjid India and has remained missing since.

The SAR operation was activated the same day involving members from various security forces and local authorities using various techniques including the use of tracker dog units (K9) and the ‘jetting’ method.