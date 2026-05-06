KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding head-on with an out-of-control sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, yesterday afternoon.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the police received a report regarding the incident at 2:08 pm.

He said that initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred at 1:45 pm on Jalan 17/21, Petaling Jaya, when a grey Proton X70 SUV, driven by a local man in his 70s, lost control. The vehicle then skidded into the opposite lane before crashing into a motorcycle ridden by a local man in his 20s.

“The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, while the SUV driver was not injured,” he said in a statement last night.

Shamsudin said the driver of the SUV was taken to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters for further action.

“Preliminary urine and alcohol screening tests conducted on the man were negative, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Traffic Investigating Officer, Inspector Mohd Sivam @ M. Siva, at 03-79662222 to assist with the investigation.

Earlier, an eight-second video went viral on social media showing an SUV crashing head on into a motorcycle. — Bernama