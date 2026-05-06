KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia have recorded increases in their estimated brand value over the past year, according to the Airlines 50 2026 report released today by brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The report showed that Malaysia’s total airline brand value rose 19 per cent year-on-year to an estimated US$3 billion (RM11.8 billion).

This growth placed Malaysia 14th globally in terms of total brand value, a metric the consultancy attributes to sustained travel demand across both full-service and low-cost segments.

According to Brand Finance, Malaysia Airlines saw its brand value increase by 27 per cent to US$771 million, moving up four places to rank 41st globally.

The consultancy linked this growth to improved revenue forecasts and the airline’s “Long-Term Business Plan 3.0,” which focuses on a transition toward premium positioning and international expansion.

The report suggests that this shift from post-pandemic stabilisation to a more premium model has strengthened the carrier’s revenue resilience.

However, the consultancy noted that this growth occurs within a broader industry trend where long-haul demand is currently supporting value increases for full-service carriers.

AirAsia’s brand value rose 17 per cent to US$2.3 billion, maintaining its position as the world’s third most valuable low-cost carrier (LCC) brand in the consultancy’s rankings.

The report also highlighted an increase in AirAsia’s “Brand Strength Index” (BSI), where it moved from 11th to 6th place globally with a score of 87.7 out of 100. Brand Finance attributed this to the airline’s return to full capacity and a disciplined approach to network optimisation, prioritising “value over volume.”

Alex Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance Asia Pacific, said the findings indicate a “strategic inflection point” for Malaysia Airlines as it moves beyond restructuring.

As for AirAsia, Haigh said the airline continues to benefit from regional connectivity trends, which he said underscores the current resilience of the low-cost model in Southeast Asia.

On a global scale, the combined brand value of the top 50 airlines rose 11 per cent to US$147 billion. US-based Delta remains the world’s most valuable airline brand at US$18.6 billion, while Japan’s ANA was identified as the strongest brand with a BSI score of 90.2.

The report also identified Vietnam’s Vietjet as the fastest-growing brand of the year, with an estimated value increase of 117 per cent to US$906 million.

In the airport sector, Singapore’s Changi Airport retained its position as the world’s strongest airport brand. Meanwhile, Paris Aéroport overtook London’s Heathrow to become the most valuable airport brand globally, following a 36 per cent increase in its estimated value.