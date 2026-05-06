KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng’s undersea tunnel corruption trial will continue with an amended charge, after the Sessions Court allowed an application by the prosecution today.

Judge Azura Alwi said the amendment, which removes the word “received” from the first charge, would not prejudice the defence, according to the New Straits Times.

“Parties retain the right to recall any relevant witnesses arising from the amendment,” she was quoted as saying.

The court reportedly accepted the prosecution’s argument that the amendment was necessary to align the charge with relevant legal provisions.

Lim, who is also DAP adviser, maintained his innocence when the amended charge was read to him.

His lawyers, Mohd Haijan Omar and Ramkarpal Singh, objected to the amendment, arguing that it was significant as the defence had consistently challenged the element of “receiving” in the charge.

The trial then continued with testimony from MACC senior investigating officer Zulhilmi Ramli.

Lim Guan Eng faces four corruption charges linked to the Penang undersea tunnel project, which was valued at about RM6.34 billion.

The charges include allegations that he abused his position as Penang chief minister over RM3.3 million and solicited 10 per cent of a company’s profits.

He is also accused of causing two plots of Penang state land, worth about RM208.8 million, to be disposed of to two companies allegedly linked to the project.