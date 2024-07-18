KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Following the death of cyberbullying victim and influencer Rajeswary Appahu, known as Esha by suicide, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the government is looking to enact a new and relevant cyberbullying law.

He said a meeting was held between relevant ministries and agencies yesterday to address the issue.

“At the moment, Sections 503 and 509 of the Penal Code [Act 574] which are criminal intimidation offences, and words or gestures intended to humiliate a person’s honour, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588] which are improper use of facilities networks or network services and others, are among the examples of existing provisions that can be used to deal with offences related to cyberbullying, depending on the form of bullying done,” he said during the minister’s question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Yesterday’s meeting will examine the need to enact new laws to suit the current needs and also we see changes in the way people communicate in the future may be different,” he said.

Fahmi was responding to Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (Perikatan Nasional-Pasir Mas) who asked the minister on how the Communication Ministry planned to tackle cyberbullying.

Fahmi said outcome from the meeting between the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform), Home Minister and Digital Minister as well as representatives of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, will be presented at the next Cabinet meeting.

Fahmi yesterday said that his ministry was working to better address the issue of cyberbullying so that the individuals involved could be brought to justice and be punished accordingly.

He stressed the importance of handling cyberbullying more effectively, emphasising the need for clearer definitions and more substantial penalties.

On Tuesday, welfare homeowner P. Shalini, who was linked to the death of influencer Esha, was fined a maximum of RM100 by the Magistrates’ Court.

She pleaded guilty to intentionally uttering abusive words via her TikTok account, “alphaquinnsha”, to incite anger and disturb the peace, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Meanwhile, lorry driver B Sathiskumar, 44, pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here to the charge of making and initiating transmissions, of an obscene nature, by using communication services.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and can be punished under Section 233(3) of the same act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year, or both, and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues, after conviction.

Esha died on July 5, shortly after filing a police report regarding threats and defamation directed at her on social media platforms.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).