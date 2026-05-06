KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Spoken daily by millions in Malaysia, Bahasa Melayu is far more than a national language; it is a linguistic heritage shaped by centuries of history across the Nusantara.

Historical records trace its role as a lingua franca as far back as the seventh century during the Sriwijaya Empire, a status that strengthened further under the Melaka Sultanate in the 13th century. It functioned as the language of administration, trade, and diplomacy, connecting diverse communities across the region.

Today, despite perceptions that Bahasa Melayu remains confined to South-east Asia, the language is spoken by an estimated 290 million people worldwide.

In Malaysia, efforts to elevate Bahasa Melayu onto the global stage have gained renewed momentum in recent years. Yet, these efforts are not without criticism, some question its global relevance, while others continue to undervalue its use domestically.

A language that travels easily

According to Dr Rozaimah Rashidin, Deputy President of the Malaysian Linguistics Association, Bahasa Melayu has long transcended geographical boundaries.

Beyond South-east Asia, it is spoken in places such as the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Christmas Island in Australia, as well as communities in South Africa and Sri Lanka. The Malay diaspora has further expanded its reach, with speakers found in Saudi Arabia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and even Los Angeles.

Globally, Bahasa Melayu, along with Bahasa Indonesia, ranks among the top 10 most spoken languages, with over 290 million speakers. It is also the fourth most widely used language on digital platforms and social media, underscoring its growing global presence.

Rozaimah notes that the language’s appeal lies partly in its accessibility. With a structured yet relatively simple grammatical system, it is considered easy to learn. In Malaysia, many foreign workers from countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Nepal achieve conversational fluency in a relatively short time.

The late Malay scholar Za’ba once described the language as “flexible and gentle,” a quality that continues to resonate today. In the age of social media, content creators, tourists, and influencers from abroad often pick up Bahasa Melayu quickly, using it confidently during their time in Malaysia.

However, Rozaimah emphasises that the future of any language depends heavily on what linguists call language attitude — the perceptions and emotional connection individuals have towards a language.

A desire to enjoy fresh durian as well as to see Malaysia’s beautiful beaches prompted Yang Zhi Jun, 21, from Chengdu, China to learn and master the Malay language. — Bernama pic

A positive attitude reflects pride, loyalty, and a commitment to using the language correctly. Conversely, a negative attitude emerges when a language is viewed as outdated or lacking economic value, or when foreign languages are excessively glorified at the expense of one’s own.

Interestingly, many foreigners demonstrate a strong appreciation for Bahasa Melayu, often inspiring a renewed sense of pride among Malaysians themselves.

A language of knowledge and influence

With approximately 7,168 active languages spoken worldwide today, Bahasa Melayu continues to carve its place as a language of knowledge and scholarship.

Its growing adoption by foreign learners, particularly in countries like China and the United Kingdom, has far-reaching implications, strengthening not only the language’s prestige but also Malaysia’s diplomatic and economic ties.

In China, universities such as Beijing Foreign Studies University and Guangdong University of Foreign Studies offer degree programmes in Bahasa Melayu. These initiatives have produced graduates who are not only fluent in the language but also deeply attuned to Malay cultural values, effectively serving as cultural ambassadors for Malaysia.

Meanwhile, institutions like the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, play a key role in sustaining Malay studies in Europe. Through research on classical manuscripts and modern sociolinguistics, Bahasa Melayu continues to gain recognition as an academic language of global relevance.

Translation efforts by international scholars have also brought Malay literary works to wider audiences, opening doors for global appreciation of its linguistic beauty and cultural depth.

While Bahasa Melayu has, in many ways, achieved international status, it remains in a phase of consolidation, still striving to rival dominant global languages such as English.

Director of the Centre for Malay Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), Prof Dr Su Ying Ying said the increasingly close Malaysia-China relations in recent years have driven interest among people in both countries to learn each other’s languages and understand each other’s cultures. — Bernama pic

Language as a reflection of culture

Language, Rozaimah explains, is often described as a mirror of culture. In the case of Bahasa Melayu, its elegance lies not only in its structure but also in the values it carries.

To learn the language is to step into the cultural world of the Nusantara, one shaped by courtesy, subtlety, and respect. Concepts such as budi bahasa (graciousness) and adab (proper conduct) are deeply embedded in the language, influencing not just communication but social behaviour as a whole.

For foreign learners, mastering Bahasa Melayu often becomes a gateway to understanding these cultural nuances. It helps bridge differences, reduces feelings of unfamiliarity, and fosters trust within communities.

Language, in this sense, is not merely a tool of communication; it is a bridge that connects people across cultures.

Echoing this sentiment, Prof Dr Su Ying Ying of Beijing Foreign Studies University highlights how the richness of Malay culture has contributed to the language’s growing appeal in China.

Currently, more than 500 students across 18 institutions in China are pursuing undergraduate studies in Bahasa Melayu. BFSU, which began offering the programme in 1961, remains a key centre for Malay language development in the country.

Su herself studied Bahasa Melayu at BFSU before continuing her postgraduate studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. She notes that many students are drawn to Malaysia not only for academic reasons but also for its peaceful environment, vibrant culture, and diverse cuisine.

“Students want to feel closer to Malaysia,” she says. “When they come here, they not only learn the language faster, but also experience the culture firsthand.”

Many achieve fluency within just two years. a testament to the language’s accessibility and enduring appeal. — Bernama