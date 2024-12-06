TUMPAT, Dec 6 — The Home Ministry (KDN) is maintaining full preparedness for the second wave of floods, adopting the same measures used during the first wave to ensure swift response and effective management.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the strategy prioritises saving lives and protecting property.

“All preparations for the second wave are intact, with readiness levels unchanged. We are committed to maintaining the same level of performance,” he told reporters during a working visit to the Tumpat District Police Headquarters here today.

He added that the evacuation of flood victims to temporary relief centres remains the government’s top priority, alongside assessing and recording infrastructure damage caused by the floods.

When asked about clean-up operations for flood-affected infrastructure, Saifuddin Nasution said it would be carried out in stages.

During a Cabinet meeting earlier today, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, post-flood strategies were discussed, including deploying the Madani volunteer squad under the supervision of the Chief Secretary to the Government.

“My ministry has instructed the police force to utilise all available assets to support clean-up efforts,” Saifuddin Nasution said.

On Monday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasted a monsoon surge from Dec 8 to 14, potentially bringing continuous rain to the eastern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

Meanwhile, on the ban on using illegal border crossings along the Malaysia-Thailand border, particularly in Sungai Golok, Saifuddin Nasution confirmed the prohibition, effective Dec 1, remains in force without opposition.

Earlier, the government announced stricter enforcement of Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act, prohibiting Malaysians from crossing the border through illegal routes.

Commenting on Malaysian suspects linked to an investment scam in Thailand, Saifuddin said KDN has not received any reports on the matter.

Thai police recently dismantled a large-scale cybercrime syndicate worth 3.6 billion baht (RM467 million), involving shell companies and nominee accounts used for money laundering.

Colonel Pol Theeraphas Yungyuen of the Thai Central Investigation Bureau identified eight Malaysians suspected of establishing fake companies to facilitate these crimes.

Two suspects have been detained, while arrest warrants have been issued for six others believed to be in Malaysia or Cambodia. — Bernama