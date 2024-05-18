JOHOR BARU, May 18 — Seven people including a Singaporean were remanded for seven days starting today for the investigation into the deadly attack on the Ulu Tiram police station that killed two policemen and injured another here yesterday.

Those remanded were five members of the slain attacker’s family, including the father, and the two tertiary students.

All seven people, aged between 19 and 62, were not brought to the magistrates court here due to security concerns.

Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsuddin, who was present at Seri Alam district police headquarters, issued the remand order for the suspects until next Friday.

Advertisement

Lawyers from the National Legal Aid Foundation (NLAF) attended the remand proceedings to represent the detainees.

However, the sole Singaporean was unrepresented.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the pre-dawn attack was by a 34-year-old man with links to the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) extremist group.

In the 2.30am attack, two policemen were killed while another was injured.

Razarudin previously said that police arrested seven individuals, including five members of the attacker’s family.

He reportedly said initial investigations revealed that the attacker’s father is a member of a JI cell in Ulu Tiram.

The police are currently going after the JI cell’s remaining 20 members in Johor.