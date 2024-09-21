KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — On Sept 11, the police carried out a Global Op which saw a raid on 20 charity houses linked to GlSB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) who were allegedly involved in child exploitation activities and alleged doctrine of bigotry.

Following the raid, a total of 402 residents of the charity house were rescued and 171 individuals between the ages of 17 and 64 were arrested.

Here is the chronology of the case as of today:

Aug 16

Malaysia Centre for the Study of Heresy (PUKAS) through its official Facebook page revealed the alleged heresy activities in GISBH.

Sept 6

Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin on his official Facebook page raised the issue of violence and cruelty associated with GISBH which requires investigation and intervention by the authorities.

Sept 11

Police raided 20 charity houses believed to belong to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan and arrested 171 individuals to help investigate cases of child and religious exploitation. Police revealed that a total of 402 individuals, 201 male and 201 female aged between one and 17 years old, were rescued in the operation. From that number, a total of 10 children are Persons with Disabilities (OKU) and autism and were handed over to the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) after screening.

The remaining 392 underwent a health screening test at the Police Training Center (Pulapol) Kuala Lumpur.

GISBH issued a statement denying allegations that they exploit children as workers and stated that they will not compromise with activities that violate the law, especially involving children.

A general view shows the headquarters of Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) in Rawang, outside Kuala Lumpur, on September 12, 2024. — AFP pic

Sept 12

The process of documenting rescued children continues at Pulapol Kuala Lumpur.

A 19-year-old teenage girl was charged in the Seremban Sessions Court, Negeri Sembilan with four charges of physical abuse against four children girls between the ages of five and six at a childcare center in Seremban linked to GISBH. The accused pleaded not guilty.

Sept 13

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain held a second press conference regarding the case and revealed that a total of 41 police reports related to GISBH had been received since 2011 until September this year.

A total of 159 individuals from the 171 detained were remanded while the rest are minors and no need to be investigated.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the matter of faith, misuse of power and religion and abuse of children are serious matters that need to be dealt with immediately.

Sept 14

The third media conference of the IGP stated that the raid on 20 charity houses through Op Global was the result of six months of police intelligence and investigation.

The investigation into the company has however, been carried out since 2011 and the police met with PUKAS representatives six months ago.

Sept 15

Police confirmed that 483 individuals had recorded conversations consisting of complainants, witnesses, victims and suspects.

A total of 384 children and teenagers completed a health screening and the results of the screening found that there were characteristics of neglect and abuse.

Sept 17

The head of the National Police confirmed that 96 accounts belonging to GISBH have been frozen, as well as four accounts closed involving assets worth more than RM581,000.

All 392 victims rescued through Op Global have completed health screening, physical and emotional criminal elements have been detected.

Three investigation papers regarding Op Global were submitted to the Attorney General’s Department.

Sept 18

A businessman who is also a GISBH member, Mohamad Riza Makar, pleaded not guilty at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, near here to the charge of making criminal threats against a woman last Sept 9.

A total of 19 individuals, including the chief executive officer of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding (GISBH) and his wife, were brought to the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court to seek a seven-day remand order, starting September 18, 2024. — Bernama pic

Sept 19

19 individuals including top management, wives and several GISBH leaders were remanded for seven days to assist investigations.

Three student assistants from a madrasah in Kuala Pilah, who are suspected of having links with GISBH, were charged in the Seremban Sessions Court, Negeri Sembilan with 14 charges of sexually abusing five children in 2022 and 2023. They pleaded not guilty.

Sept 20

Seven more individuals suspected of having links with GISBH were arrested to assist in the investigation of human trafficking cases. They include the son of former Al-Arqam leader Ashaari Mohammad, a Youth Defender of the Ummah (RPU) GISB group.

Another teaching assistant at a madrasah in Kuala Pilah was charged in the Sessions Court in Seremban and pleaded not guilty to six charges of sexual assault against four boys, last year.

The Special Meeting of the Perlis State Fatwa Committee decided that the beliefs and teachings in GISBH contain elements of heresy, especially inner teachings. — Bernama