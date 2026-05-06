KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has announced the transfer of 19 senior officers involving various positions at Bukit Aman and state contingents.

PRDM Secretary Datuk Abdul Rahman Kassim said the transfers involve senior officers from multiple departments, including the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK), the Logistics and Technology Department, and the Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA).

He said Bukit Aman JPJKK Director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri has been appointed as Bukit Aman JKDNKA director, with the acting grade of VU5 (JUSA A), while of Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department deputy director (Facilities/Supply/Assets) SAC Zakaria Ismail has been appointed Deputy Director (Technical/Operations) of the same department, with the acting rank of DCP.

“Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department Chief Assistant Director (Transport) SAC Zulkifli Abu Bakar has been appointed Deputy Director (Facilities/Supply/Assets) of the same department,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abdul Rahman said Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief ACP Helmi Aris has been appointed as Head of JPJKK Penang JPJKK Chief, with the acting rank of SAC, while Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department, Facilities/Supply/Assets Division Chief Assistant Director (Police Supply Centre) ACP Amran Ab Rashid has been appointed Chief Assistant Director (Transport) of the Technical/Operations Division of the same department, with the acting rank of SAC.

In addition, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Assistant Director (Financial/Banking/Cooperative/Insurance Crime Investigation) ACP Lim Chee Wah has been appointed PDRM Inspector-General of Police’s Secretariat (Legal) Chief with the acting rank of SAC.

Meanwhile, Gombak District Police Chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir has been appointed Chief Assistant Director of Management (Administration) at the Bukit Aman Management Department, with the acting rank of SAC.

Abdul Rahman said Melaka Tengah District Police Chief ACP Christopher Patit has been appointed Johor Management Department Chief, with the acting rank of SAC, while North Klang District Police Chief ACP S.Vijaya Rao has been appointed Chief Assistant Director (Prevention Operations) at Bukit Aman JPJKK, with the acting rank of SAC.

“Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) Assistant Director of Narcotics (Intelligence) Zone II ACP Mohd Taufik Maidin has been appointed Perak Contingent JKDNKA Chief, with the acting rank of SAC, while Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Ramsay Anak Embol has been appointed as North Klang District Police Chief,” he said.

He added that Pasir Mas District Deputy Police Chief Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah has been appointed Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, with the acting rank of ACP.

He said Hulu Selangor District Police Chief Supt Ibrahim Husin has been appointed Gombak District Police Chief while Selama District Police Chief Supt Sarudin Samah has been appointed Shah Alam District Police Chief, both with acting rank of ACP.

“Also involved is Kelantan Contingent Deputy Chief of JPJKK (Prevention Operations/Data Analysis/Support Resource Coordination) Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria, who has been appointed Kelantan Contingent JPJKK Chief, with the acting rank of ACP,” he said.

He added that Chief Assistant Director (Traffic Control) of the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Mohd Yatim Osman has been appointed Seremban District Police Chief with the acting rank of ACP.

“Additionally, Padawan District Police Chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi has been appointed Kota Samarahan District Police Chief.

“Selangor Contingent Integrity and Standards Compliance Department Deputy Chief (Standards Compliance) Supt M Manimaran has been appointed Hulu Selangor District Police Chief while Johor Bahru Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) Unit 2 Commanding Officer, Supt Zahril Asri Mohd Zain has been appointed Setiu District Police Chief,” he said. — Bernama