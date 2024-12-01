KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The number of flood victims across 10 states has surged to 147,162, involving 44,182 families who are currently housed in 676 Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) as of 4 pm.

Data from the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reveals that the affected states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Melaka, and Johor, with floods impacting 39 districts.

Kelantan remains the hardest-hit state, with 93,763 people from 29,135 families seeking refuge in 263 PPS across nine districts.

Terengganu follows closely, with 40,019 victims from 10,983 families taking shelter in 294 PPS in eight districts.

In Kedah, 57 PPS across seven districts are accommodating 9,202 individuals from 2,848 families, while Negeri Sembilan has opened nine PPS in three districts for 1,617 people from 439 families.

Smaller-scale evacuations are taking place in Selangor, with one PPS housing 12 victims from four families, and in Perlis, where two PPS are sheltering 363 individuals from 113 families.

Johor has reported 753 victims from 202 families in 20 PPS across three districts, while in Melaka, four PPS have been activated to house 238 people from 57 families across three districts.

In Pahang, heavy rains and flash floods have displaced 1,152 individuals from 389 families, who are now sheltering in 25 PPS across three districts. Perak has reopened one PPS in a single district for 43 individuals from 12 families.