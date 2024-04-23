KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Two military helicopters collided today during the Royal Malaysian Navy's (TLDM) rehearsal for its 90th anniversary celebration scheduled for May.

TLDM confirmed the incident in a brief statement, saying it happened at 9.32am during a fly-over exercise near TLDM's Lumut naval base.

"All victims were confirmed dead on site and the remains were sent to TLDM Military Hospital for identification process," it said.

"TLDM will form an investigation body to determine the cause of the incident.

TLDM also confirmed that the collision involved an AgustaWestland AW139 maritime operation helicopter and its Eurocopter Fennec light-size counterpart.

A preliminary report previously said the two aircraft left Padang Sitiawan at approximately 9.03am before colliding, with the AW139 crashing onto the steps of the stadium of the Lumut base while the Fennec fell into the swimming pool of the base's sports complex.

TLDM also urged the public to refrain from sharing videos of the incident to protect the sensitivity of the families of the deceased, and to preserve the integrity of the investigation process.

Today's incident came after another incident involving national security forces' helicopter, after a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) crashed into waters near Selangor's Pulau Angsa while conducting rescue drills last month.

The incident on March 5 took place around 9:55 am, and was reported to the authorities through a MERS 999 call by a fisherman who was in the vicinity where the helicopter made its emergency landing.

In February, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) also confirmed a light aircraft crash near Kapar, Selangor that killed two people including the pilot.

CAAM chief executive Captain Datuk Norazman Mahmud said the aircraft model BK 160 Gabriel with the registration number I-POOC and operated by Air Adventure Flying Club had departed from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 1:28pm for a recreational flight.