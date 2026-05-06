KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — National men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi said only two pairs will be selected to represent Malaysia in the team event at the 2026 Asian Games.

He said the selection will be based on current performances in several key tournaments, including the World Championships and upcoming World Tour events.

The current squad forms the core of preparations, but further evaluation will be carried out before the final list is confirmed

“Each country can only field a maximum of two pairs, so we will select the best. This is different from the Thomas Cup, where three pairs are allowed.

“The current players are being prepared, but there are still several important tournaments to assess their strengths and weaknesses,” he told reporters recently.

He also urged all players to work harder to ensure they reach peak form ahead of the major competitions.

On the chances of other pairs, including young duo Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King, Herry said they could still break into the squad if they show consistent performances.

In a related development, he said players’ physical condition, especially Man Wei Chong, will be closely monitored to avoid injuries ahead of major tournaments.

He added that the tournament schedule has been carefully planned, including selecting suitable events to keep players in top condition.

“We will not compete in every tournament. We will choose between events in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, depending on the players’ condition.

“There will be periods of rest for injury recovery, but decisions will be made based on their performance leading up to the World Championships and the Asian Games,” he said.

The 2026 Asian Games will be held from Sept 19 to Oct 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. — Bernama