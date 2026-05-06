KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Padini Holdings Bhd has clarified that none of the individuals detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with investigations involving the company and its subsidiaries are its employees, officers or members of its management.

In a statement today, the fashion retailer said it was referring to news reports regarding the detention of eight individuals in the MACC probe involving Padini and its subsidiaries.

“Padini wishes to clarify that none of the individuals detained are its employees, officers, or members of its management.

“The company remains fully committed to cooperating with the MACC in relation to the ongoing investigations,” it said.

Earlier today, local media reported that the MACC had detained eight individuals to assist in investigations linked to the freezing of several bank accounts belonging to Padini and its subsidiaries. — Bernama