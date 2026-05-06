KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Heavy rain since 4pm today has triggered flash floods in several areas across the Klang Valley, disrupting traffic flow.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the agency received reports of flash flooding at KM48.0 of the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) heading from Kinrara towards Awan Besar, causing congestion stretching up to four kilometres since 4.27pm, according to national news agency Bernama.

Flooding was also reported along the Kuchai Link towards the New Pantai Expressway, as well as at KM18.9 towards Maju Jaya, resulting in slow-moving traffic and one lane being inundated.

A food court along Jalan 51a/223, Section 51A in Petaling Jaya inundated with flood water. — Pictures from X/Bernama

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department received a report of flash flooding at a food court along Jalan 51a/223, Section 51A in Petaling Jaya at 4.15pm.

“The flash flood at the food court area was estimated at 121 centimetres, with several vehicles submerged in the parking area.

“No evacuations were carried out and water levels are receding,” he said in a statement today.

He added that six personnel from the Petaling Jaya Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene.

A 12-second video circulating on social media also showed water pooling near the Bukit Jalil LRT station.

Flash floods were also reported along the route from Bukit Jalil towards Kinrara in Puchong, causing slow-moving traffic in the area.

Flooding was further reported along the Federal Highway near Petaling Jaya, leading to congestion.

In addition, traffic was reported to be heavy along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) near Desa Tun Razak due to flash floods and water accumulation.

Meanwhile, a fallen tree was reported after a Petron petrol station heading towards Desa Petaling on the southbound Kuala Lumpur–Seremban Highway, blocking two lanes and causing traffic to slow.

Baniir kilat di Jalan 223, Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Kredit: hijri d.aceran pic.twitter.com/LG8fXfqTK4 — Bencana2026 (@bencanamalaysia) May 6, 2026