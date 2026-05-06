PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Former Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli claims that all matters concerning documentation and agreements related to the RM1.1 billion investment with Arm Holdings were handled in an orderly manner and fully complied with established procedures.

He said that all critical records — including meeting minutes, official documents, and relevant agreements — are in existence, adding that he is confident these proofs can be presented in court should the need arise.

Speaking to reporters outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today, following nearly five hours of questioning, Rafizi said: “The minutes (meeting minutes), documents, and agreements are all there.

“That is why I am very confident that it was actually orderly and managed in terms of regulations and procedures, as I recall it having gone through the process back when I was in the government. So, if all this is brought to court, God willing, the evidence is indeed there. The documents are there, the minutes are there, the agreements are there.”

Earlier today, Rafizi arrived at the MACC headquarters at 1.50pm to continue the statement-recording process for the third day.

He is assisting in investigations regarding allegations of abuse of power and misconduct involving a strategic semiconductor industry cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Economy and the United Kingdom-based company. — Bernama